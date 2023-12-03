“Forget brains, I bring my beauty to the table”- Lady brags – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

A Gen-Z lady has created a buzz for herself after stating with pride what she brings to the table.

According to the lady known on social media as Saida, what she brings to the table is her beauty and not even her brains.

Said a claims that as her man, you have to pay for her hair and lashes so she can sit and look pretty for you.

“I do not bring Anything to the table, Just pay for my Nails my Hair, my lashes let me sit and look pretty, if my beauty is not enough for you then rest, do you know the stress beautiful women like me go through to look beautiful”, she said with all the boldness in her eyes.

