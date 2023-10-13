type here...
Forget Sarkodie and others, J Cole and Jay-Z are my only competitors – Nasty C brags and shades Sarkodie again

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
South Africa’s rap prince, Nasty C has been on a bragging spree these past months and he took it further in his recent interview.

The popular South African rapper, Nasty C ignored giants of African rap music like Sarkodie, M.I, Casper etc to crown himself the best rapper in Africa. He went on to mention J Cole and Jay-Z as the only rappers to give him competition.

Nasty C speaking about being the king of African rap opened up about who he sees as competition in South Africa and beyond in an interview on L-Tido’s podcast.

When questioned if he could take it far as saying ‘in the world’, he hesitantly said not everybody. He mentioned two American rappers as the people at his level, and they are J Cole and Jay-Z.

In not so many words, Nasty C alluded to being the best rapper in South Africa and refrained from saying that directly, but he said he has yet met the person who can go toe to toe with him.

Nasty C mentioned J Cole and Jay-Z because he said their pen game and lyricism are unmatched as it is multi-layered.

