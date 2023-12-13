Forget Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale is the biggest artist in Ghana – Bankulli claims

- Advertisement -

Gramm nominated Nigerian music executive and promoter, Bankulli has claimed that controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall star, Shatta Wale is the biggest artist in Ghana.

According to Bankulli, no Ghanaian artist including Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, can match Shatta Wale’s pedigree.

Bankulli made these bold claims in a podcast interview with Raezy Winston on Echoo Room’s LinkUp where he praised the ‘On God’ hitmaker for his unique road to stardom and believes it is time for him to take his music to a new level.

He also added that although Shatta Wale’s name may seem annoying to many Ghanaians, he is confident that he will become a global star.

He went on stating that he wants Shatta Wale to get more international collaborations, which will increase his global recognition despite his individual achievements.