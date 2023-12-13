type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentForget Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale is the biggest artist in Ghana...
Entertainment

Forget Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale is the biggest artist in Ghana – Bankulli claims

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Gramm nominated Nigerian music executive and promoter, Bankulli has claimed that controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall star, Shatta Wale is the biggest artist in Ghana.

According to Bankulli, no Ghanaian artist including Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, can match Shatta Wale’s pedigree.

Bankulli made these bold claims in a podcast interview with Raezy Winston on Echoo Room’s LinkUp where he praised the ‘On God’ hitmaker for his unique road to stardom and believes it is time for him to take his music to a new level.

He also added that although Shatta Wale’s name may seem annoying to many Ghanaians, he is confident that he will become a global star.

He went on stating that he wants Shatta Wale to get more international collaborations, which will increase his global recognition despite his individual achievements.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
37 %
2.9mph
6 %
Wed
90 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways