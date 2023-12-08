Forget Sarkodie and your favourite, I’m the best rapper in Africa – Nasty C brags

- Advertisement -

South African rap icon, Nasty C, has boldly stated that he is the best rapper in Africa and affirmed his quality above others.

According to the multiple award winning rapper, he is not the biggest rapper in Africa, however, he considers himself as the best rapper in the continent above the likes of Sarkodie, M.anifest, MI and Caspper.

The rapper, who doubles as a songwriter made this statement in an interview with Glitch Africa, where he said;

”I am not the biggest rapper in Africa. Am I the best rapper in Africa? I think so.”

This statement has caused a division in the rap world as fans are not siding with Nasty C due to the fact that there are pioneers in the genre who paved the way for his like.



