Forget Wizkid and Burnaboy, I am the King of Afrobeats – Davido brags

Popular Nigeria afrobeat sensation, Davido, has opened up on why he is tagged by many as the ‘King of Afrobeats‘ in the world.

The DMW Boss made this revelation during a sit-down interview with ABC News, where he gave a vivid image of the universal attractiveness of the Afrobeats genre.

According to Davido, being proclaimed as the “King of Afrobeats” “Is a taste of hard-earned glory, a sweet fruit of patience, and a journey that began during my salad days.”

When asked about his music and lifestyle, the “Unavailable” Crooner noted that while majority of his songs march to the pulse of African culture, his lifestyle and passion for partying coincide with Western feelings.

He stated that during his formative years, he was influenced by Nigerian music trailblazers such as 2face, Psquare, and D’banj; while grooving to the sounds of American rappers such as 50 Cent, Ja Rule, Nelly, and Ludacris at the same time.

However, Davido stated that while in college, he made the life-changing decision to return to his roots in Nigeria and jump on the rising Afrobeats bandwagon.