Form 1 Female SHS student allegedly commits suicide – Here’s WHY

By Mr. Tabernacle

In a tragic incident, a grade 10 student from Maladah Senior Secondary School in Kunkujang Jatta-ya, located in the West Coast Region of the Gambia, reportedly took her own life last night due to an unwanted pregnancy.

Local media sources have reported that the student, identified as Mamy Jassey, passed away after ingesting a poisonous substance shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

She was quickly taken to a nearby private clinic near Lamin Lodge, where a nurse pronounced her dead.

As the family was making preparations for Mamy’s burial, a lab technician residing in her neighbourhood noticed signs of life in her after checking her pulse.

Acting swiftly, the lab technician and several neighbours rushed Mamy to the Banjulunding Health Center.

However, despite these efforts, she was once again pronounced dead at the health centre, prompting a recommendation for a postmortem examination.

