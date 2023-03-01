Since the death of Ghanaian International Footballer Christian Atsu Twasam, there have been several revelations that have come up, especially from some GH pastors.

It sometimes amazes me how some individuals under the guise of the spirit of God make some declarations just when prominent people die for self-glory.

Well, another pastor has joined the bunch of self-acclaimed men of God sharing profound revelations amid the death of Christian Atsu.

In an interview, this man of God has disclosed that the Former Blackstars Captains – special mentions of Micheal Essien, John Mensah, Stephen Appiah, and Asamoah Gyan – need to perform rituals on the body of Atsu before he’s buried.

According to him, any 3 of these former captains ought to get 3 cola nuts, and 3 eggs and put them on the coffin after the player is finally laid to rest. He says this is a ritual that would assure Atsu a peaceful and safe path to the next realm.

He explains the failure to do so would cause serious confusion in the Blackstars as the spirit of Atsu would not rest until the National Team is destroyed.

The man of God added that Atus’s family must brace themselves for what is coming aftermath of the player’s burial. He asked them to get closer to God to escape the doom forthcoming.