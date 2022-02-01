Former Blackstars coach, Avram Grant in trouble as several ladies accuse him of sexual harassment

- Advertisement -

Avram Grant, the former head coach of the Ghana Black Stars, has been accused of sexual harassment by many women.

The Israeli Nationale was the topic of an expose on Israeli television called Exposure – which aired for nearly an hour and featured statements from women he has allegedly sexually abused.

All of the charges levied against him are thought to have occurred during his professional football career.

According to the investigation, Avram Grant attempted to compel many women into having sex with him by using his powerful position.

The 66-year-old apparently exploited his professional status to request sex from women he deemed weak, according to the Times of Israel.

Other victims claimed that his harassment of women was well-known in the profession.

According to a victim, Grant offered to get her work and invited her to his Tel Aviv residence in June 2020, when the football coach demanded that she remove her clothes and refused to let her leave.

The 22-year-old woman is quoted as saying:

“He told me, ‘Make yourself comfortable, take off your clothes’. I thought he was joking. I was sitting far away from him, on the edge of the couch. He asked me to come closer and tried to hug me, really grabbed me and did not let go.

“I felt uncomfortable, he put his hand on my thigh, and I remember immediately moving his hand. After a few seconds of talking, he grabbed me by the neck, as if choking me, turned my head to him, and tried to kiss me by force.”