A former contestant of TV3‘s reality show, Date Rush, has tied the knot to a man she met at the station’s premises.

Lovia, who was on Season 6 of the dating show where singles search for love on live television, could not find her perfect match during her time on the show.

But in a shocking twist, she met her lover and soulmate on the TV3 premises who had also turned up for the show. The two apparently hit it off from there and are now hitched.

Lovia went viral a number of times as she was trolled by fans and the public for her bad grammar, which some suggested she feigned to trend.

The Date Rush couple announced their new marital status in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 5 celebrating their beautiful love story.

“We Met on Date Rush @tv3_ghana and Got Married .. This is reality .. Im Thankful to @giovani.caleb #daterush #misslondon,” the Date Rush bride wrote.

Lovia said she was grateful to God for her “soulmate” and Giovani Caleb for giving her the opportunity to join the competition despite how hard it was for others to understand her.

“I’m thankful to God almighty for given me my only one soul mate , he’s my mate ,my friend,my father and my everything. Love you you boo …. Thanks to all those who prayed and supported me during and after my wedding . Thank you God,thank you friends …,” she posted.

The pair has been receiving congratulatory messages since the news broke out.