type here...
Subscribe
GhPagePoliticsBREAKING NEWS: Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor is dead at 88
Politics

BREAKING NEWS: Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor is dead at 88

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Theresa Kuffuor - John Agyekum Kuffuor
Theresa Kuffuor - John Agyekum Kuffuor
- Advertisement -

Mrs Theresa Kufuor, wife of former President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor has been confirmed dead by close sources.

The affable former First Lady died at the age of 88, surrounded by close family and friends.

The former First Lady has been a subject of numerous death hoax stories from 2017, 2019 and 2021 but all turned out false until that of 2023 passed by.

Family sources this time around confirmed her death and are set to release an official statement announcing her unfortunate demise which occurred hours ago, today, Sunday, 1st October 2023.

Some very close family and well wishers have since thronged the Airport Residential Area residence of the former First Couple to offer commiserations to Mr. Kufuor, the former President of the republic.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, October 1, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
2.9mph
75 %
Sun
79 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways