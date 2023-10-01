BREAKING NEWS: Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor is dead at 88

- Advertisement -

Mrs Theresa Kufuor, wife of former President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor has been confirmed dead by close sources.

The affable former First Lady died at the age of 88, surrounded by close family and friends.

The former First Lady has been a subject of numerous death hoax stories from 2017, 2019 and 2021 but all turned out false until that of 2023 passed by.

Family sources this time around confirmed her death and are set to release an official statement announcing her unfortunate demise which occurred hours ago, today, Sunday, 1st October 2023.

Some very close family and well wishers have since thronged the Airport Residential Area residence of the former First Couple to offer commiserations to Mr. Kufuor, the former President of the republic.