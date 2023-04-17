Former GH referee, Richard Atifu, dies on the spot following fatal crash

Following an automobile accident last Saturday, retired FIFA official Richard Atifu passed away.

He died despite being transported right away to Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Atifu was a well-known name in football officiating, having officiated a number of notable games on both the domestic and international stages.

At the time of his retirement, he was regarded as one of Africa’s most seasoned referees because he had presided over matches in a variety of events, including the African Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.