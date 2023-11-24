- Advertisement -

Samad Oppong, a former forward for Asante Kotoko, left football to join the military after completing his studies at the US Army Academy.

Oppong was one of the many trainees in the class of 2023 who graduated from the US Academy with success.

The 35-year-old can be seen happily accepting his certificate during the graduation ceremony in a video that has gone viral on X.

In the middle to late 2000s, Oppong established himself in the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko and Ashanti Gold SC.

Following that, he played for the Porcupine Warriors for two stints, from 2009 to 2011, and then again in 2014.

The forward also worked for a few European teams, most notably MEAP Nisou and Ethnikos in Cyprus, where he was a line-up player.

But in his early 30s, Oppong announced his retirement from professional football and moved to the US in search of a new challenge.

