Former Masloc boss jailed 10 years for causing financial state to the state plus money laundering

Today, the High Court in Accra handed a 10-year jail term to a former boss of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe Attionu for causing financial loss of GH¢90 million to the state.

The former Operations Manager for Masloc, Daniel Axim was also charged alongside his boss and was slapped with a five-year jail term for raising memos 23 times, under the direction of Attionu, for the collection of funds which were not used for the projects for which they were released.

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe who sat on the matter found them guilty on 78 counts of causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property in contravention of public procurement law.

For instance, the two could not account for GH¢1,706,000 which was meant for a sensitisation and monitoring programme for 85,300 beneficiaries of MASLOC loans, and GH¢1,465,035 meant to support victims of the Kantamanto Market disaster.