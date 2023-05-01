type here...
Legendary music producer Hammer of the Last Two loses father

By Kweku Derrick
Hammer Last Two
Legendary Ghanaian producer and sound engineer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hamme, is in bereavement.

This follows the death of his father, Jones Osei, which he announced on Twitter Sunday, April 30th, 2023.

According to Hammer, he was broken when he received the news via a phone call but after seeing his dad resting so peacefully in his bed, he was comforted because all he could see was a life well lived.

Hammer shared a family photo with his late dad and wrote: “Today I received that dreaded phone call no one can ever quite be prepared for… but after seeing my dad resting so peacefully in his bed, all I could see was a life well lived.

“Even though 30th April, 2023 will forever remain one of the saddest days of my life, the memories of my childhood up until now seem to have the upper hand. Thank you for raising us right. Goodbye, Daddy. May your soul rest in perfect peace,”

The founder and CEO of The Last Two Music Group who is known for grooming some of the best Ghanaian Hip Hop or Hiplife artists, including Obrafour, Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Ayigbe Edem, and others.

    Source:GHPage

