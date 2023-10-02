BREAKING NEWS: Former Ningo-Prampram MP ET Mensah dies aged 77

- Advertisement -

Former Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency and Council of State member, the affable ET Mensah has died aged 77.

Ghpage.com editorial desk understands he died in South Africa last night after battling ill-health for some time.

This sad news comes on the back of the demise of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor on Sunday, October 1, 2023 as reported.

Enoch Teye Mensah was born on 17 May 1946 and rose to the flanks of a Minister for Education and a Member of Parliament in Ghana from January 1997 till January 2017.

During the time of the PNDC military regime in Ghana, he was the long-time Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), akin to being the Mayor of the City of Accra. He joined the National Democratic Congress when it was formed.

He also stood for the parliamentary election in 1996 and was elected MP for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, holding the seat for almost a decade.

After the NDC lost the 2000 elections, he continued as a member of parliament. Mensah fought on till he lost the NDC primaries to Sam George, the current Member Of Parliament fro the good people of Ningo-Prampram on 21st November 2015.