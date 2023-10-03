type here...
Former NPP member wants to be my running mate – Kyiri Abosom reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
The founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement(GUM) Rev. Christian Kwab?na Andr?ws popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has revealed that a strong former member of the NPP has shown interest to become his running mate.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom attacked the NPP government’s excessive borrowing, which he claimed had hurt Ghanaians and weakened the economy.

He stated that new executive appointments are being made by his party, GUM, in order to get ready for the 2024 elections.

He emphasized the need to name new executives because the terms of the previous ones had expired after the most recent election.

Andr?ws also revealed intentions to establish GUM branches in each of Ghana’s 270 constituencies. He mentioned that members of his party are currently travelling the nation to make this happen.

On the case of the Vice President, he disclosed that he would be making the announcement public in short course.

Voting for leaders who can create job opportunities for young people and address the economic crisis is what Kyiri Abosom advised Ghanaians to do.

He criticized the NPP for treating its members unfairly and for the country’s current economic situation, encouraging Ghanaians to cast their ballots carefully.

Source:GhPage

