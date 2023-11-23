- Advertisement -

Young Kumawood actor turned musician, Frank Osei popularly known as Frank Naro has announced his decision to venture into politics.

In an exclusive interview with Rashad on GhPage TV, Frank Naro revealed his aspirations to run for the Member of Parliament as an Independent Candidate for the Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

According to Frank Naro, his aim for venturing into politics is to improve the standard of living of the people in Ejisu and also create jobs for the youth.

“I want to create jobs for the youth of Ejisu and its surroundings and also construct good roads. I will also ensure that my constituency gets potable drinking water.

I decided to run as an independent candidate because all political parties have failed in their governance and I wouldn’t want to be associated with them”, Frank Naro noted.

Watch the interview below;

Scores of Ghanaians shared their sentiments in regards to Frank Naro’s decision. Read some comments below;

davide45 wrote; “Aaaa politics has become so cheap. I don’t blame him, but our leaders”.

eltheophilus asked; “Hw3 ni Jon bi… Are you able to even manage your chamber and hall lest the whole of Ejisu?.

samuelpeterato-davies8070 also added; “Congrats. For even the courage to do something. Small visionless minds will come here and insult u but never be perturbed. They themselves are losers with no rational thinking”.

Kwasiowusu5909 had this say; “Frank the hard guy I support you. Keep it up”.

bonifacenkrumah also wrote; “Someone told me that by 2030, all our parliamentarians would be rasta men”.

Stone-de-baron added; “What is he going to say. Someone who can’t even read and speak English”.

_foreign_citizen said; “Very soon the parliament go turn kumahood actors nkoaa”.