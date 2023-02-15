- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor and musician Frank Naro has disclosed that he has lodged a formal police complaint against fellow actor Big Akwes over the latter’s constant verbal attacks on him.

The young star revealed this during an exclusive interview with GHPage’s Rashad on Wednesday, following a slapping incident that happened at a Sports Stadium during a star-studded football match.

You may probably be aware of the bad blood between the two stars owing to a social media feud. However, tensions heightened and things escalated so fast when two Kumawood actors met in person for the first time.

What was meant to be a reconciliation facilitated by actor Wayoosi went south after Frank Naro was forced to exchange a handshake with Big Akwes to squash their differences.

Naro who was initially reluctant heeded the request and upon stretching his hand, Big Akwes landed a slap on his face.

Big Akwes slaps Frank Naro for shaking his hands at an event#ValentinesDay #ChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/B0B2C6enDD — GHPage (@ghpage_com) February 15, 2023

During a phone conversation with GHPage, Naro said the police are aware of Big Akwes’ unprovoked attacks captured in many of his videos published online.

He said the complaint was made after the half-bald actor posted a video of him using eggs and Schnapp to invoke a deity on him over some unsubstantiated allegations.

Naro said he took the proactive measure to ensure his safety and to get justice in the event that his life is at risk due to the actions of Big Akwes.