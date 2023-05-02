Big Akwes’ hate and intimidation against singer Frank Naro is unbearable. The Kumawood actor at the least of chance wants to subject Frank to fear and panic.

Remember about a couple of months ago, Big Akwes slapped Frank Naro in public for shaking his hands at an event.

In the video that captured the moment, other actors and Kumawood celebrities had to restrain Big Akwes from causing further damage.

Big Akwes slaps Frank Naro for shaking his hands at an event

This incident received massive condemnation as social media users called out Big Akwes for slapping Frank Naro.

As if that was enough, Big Akwes again during a football match organized by Oboy Siki at Kumasi Bremang Astro Turf tried to intimidate the young actor and singer.

For the very 3rd time, Big Akwes has once again bullied Frank Naro at an organised football match between Kumawood actors and YouTubers at Techiman.

As seen in a video from the location, Big Akwes splashed a sachet of water into the eyes of Frank Naro who was seated on the pitch looking very tired after the match.

This useless oppressionby Big Akwes didn’t sit well with Frank Naro’s bodyguard as he retaliated on behalf of his artiste.

The angry bodyguard nearly crashed Big Akwes into small chops if not for some of the Kumawood actors present. They settled the dispute.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW