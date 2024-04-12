type here...
Fraud boy allegedly takes back car he bought for Delay; Full filla exposed big time by Afia Schwar – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
While Afia Schwar is known for her brutal and insult-laden attacks, Delay is seen as the calm one who only fires random shots through innuendos.

For many years, Afia has received bad press for her outspoken attitude but she has openly declared she would not allow herself to be bullied by anyone.

Reacting to Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Ankobiah and Henry Fitz saga, Afia Schwar has alleged that in 2011, Delay also suffered the same fate.

As narrated by Afia Schwar, the fraud guy named Kobby took back the car he bought for Delay in the middle of Tema Motorway.

As hilariously recounted by Afia Schwar, all their belongings which were in the car were handed over to them in the middle of Tema Motorway.

