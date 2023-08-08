“Dumelo all the way”: Fred Nuamah Withdraws From NDC Ayawaso West Wuogon Battle

- Advertisement -

In a rather shocking turn of events, Ghanaian actor and recent politician, Fred Nuamah has announced that he will no longer battle it out with his friend, John Dumelo over who becomes the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

He made this decision known in a letter to the General Secretariat of the NDC on Monday, August 7, 2023.

He revealed that the decision to bow out of the contest was because he wanted the NDC to present a united front in the constituency ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The CEO of Ghana Movie Awards further announced that as he withdraws from the contest, he puts his full weight and support behind his colleague, John Dumelo to go for Gold.

The parliamentary primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency attracted a lot of interest during the latter part of 2022 after Fred Nuamah announced that he was going to battle it out with his close friend, John Dumelo.

Fred Nuamah insisted that he had no intention of withdrawing from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary contest in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency which is why this certain change might be surprising to many.