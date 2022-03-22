FREE SHS and other 15 government flagship programmes to be reviewed

- Advertisement -

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, has announced that the government’s 16 flagship programs will be evaluated soon to ensure that their goals are met.

He claims it was one of the decisions made during the three-day cabinet retreat at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region to help the country’s economic woes.

Currently, the country is seeing increases in fuel prices as well as an increasing depreciation of the cedi, which has a negative impact on the cost of products and services.

However, in an interview with Citi FM in Accra on Monday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated that the assessment of the programs, among other things, will assist the government in cutting costs.

“All the 16 flagship programmes are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programmes should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved. However, he wants it done within the constraints of item number two, which is the fiscal framework we are working with.

“If based on the caps that we are working with we will have to rescope a particular flagship programme, we will do it and see how much we can achieve. So all the 16 are up for discussion; none is off-limit.

“Only that the President has laid down the red line that we will not compromise on the fiscal consolidation agenda because our real problem over the years has been a year-on-year deficit going out of hand.

Some Of The 16 government flagship programmes that are up for review and possible abolishment are: