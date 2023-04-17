Free SHS: Ghanasco students forced to convert toilet into dormitory

- Advertisement -

Students of the Ghana Senior High School, Tamale are compelled to turn a toilet facility in the school into a dormitory due to a lack of accommodation space.

A video on the internet tells the sad state of affairs at the school where these helpless students had to perch in unsanitary conditions.

Students could be seen in the video residing and squeezing themselves into the small cubicles that had their toilets right under their noses.

Many have reacted by lambasting the government for failing to deal with the excesses of the Free SHS policy.

As a result, the Ghana Education Service has reacted by taking punitive measures against the Headmaster and Senior Housemaster of Ghananasco.

Toilet facility converted into dormitory at Ghanasco pic.twitter.com/aeGdBj6pbW — GHPage (@ghpage_com) April 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the headmaster in an interview defended himself by stating that the school has enough accommodation space and thus the students were not using the toilet facility as dormitories.