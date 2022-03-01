Free SHS: Let the rich pay their kids’ fees – Kwami Sefa-Kayi to government

- Advertisement -

Ace Broadcaster Kwami Sefa-Kayi has asked the government to review the Free Senior High (SHS) policy by allowing rich parents to pay for their kids’ tuition.

According to the Peace FM Kokrokoo show host, the government needs to start reviewing the FREE SHS policy five years after its implementation.

Kwami Sefa-Kayi believes a review of the policy will make it possible for those who are in dire need to actually benefit from it while those in the capacity to pay are allowed to pay.

“It’s been five years since we launched the Free SHS program, and I’m not sure why we haven’t reviewed it.” How can someone living in East Legon with a child at Achimota be forced to pay school fees?

“In my opinion, the government should pay for tuition, library fees, and other expenses, but those who wish to attend boarding school should pay.” How can the government purchase school clothes, exercise books, and past exams? Have you ever heard any? “Do we buy previous questions?” he inquired.

The Free SHS policy after it was rolled out in 2017 has increased access to many students. However, the quality of tuition has been questionable.

With high numbers and lack of facilities to accommodate them, Kwami Sefa-Kayi and many like-minded Ghasnasna believe although the FREE SHS policy was a laudable one, it needed to be reviewed and finetuned.