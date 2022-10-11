type here...
Viral video of SHS students being served ‘gari’ with ‘raw soup’ as lunch

By Albert
Food shortages across several senior high schools in the country have resulted in students eating less nutritious food.

On the back of the rollout of the Free SHS policy, many schools have been severely affected by the lack of funds to support the day-to-day running of their schools.

This has resulted in the overpopulation of the dormitories, lack of furniture and the serving of ‘gari’ with ‘raw soup’ as lunch…that is what the schools say they could offer.

A video that was taken and shared by blogger Kobby Kyei has broken many hearts.

It was an eyesore at St Paul’s Senior High School SPACO and Minor Seminary at Hatsukorpe(Ketu South).

These students, who already look starved, are seen preparing to eat gari with watery soup, which contains only one fish for ten students.

The amount of food was disproportionate to the number of students at the table. The expressions on their faces spoke of hunger and hopelessness.

Many have called for the immediate review or abolishment of the Free SHS following the wanton challenges that have plagued the smooth running of the laudable policy.

