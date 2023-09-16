Freezy Macbones and all 11 Ghanaian boxers beaten in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

- Advertisement -

The 12 amateur boxers who represented Ghana all failed to make the cut in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Senegal as they succumbed to defeat rendering the efforts of making it to Paris next year unfruitful.

The country had high aspirations of earning a few slots in the international tournament with six boxers from each of the Black Bombers and the Black Hitters, including two foreign-based competitors, Seth Gyimah, better known as Freezy MacBones and Ornella Sathoud.

However, with Freezy Macbones suffering a defeat on Saturday to his Senegale counterpart Seydou Konate, all his teammates have also subsequently lost their bouts to their respective opponents.

Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey was the 12th fighter to suffer defeat losing to Tunisia’s Ala Zidi Eddine in the Flyweight division [51kg]

“All of them are new, except Ornella Sathoud. Sathoud, however, got sick here and affected her performance,” Ofori Asare, the Black Bombers coach said after the game.

“For now, we know that, we have created a good base and our next qualification, it shall be well for us.

“At least, both Boxers who came here are new [Freezy MacBones & Ornella Sathoud], some of them have never been to the African competitions before,” he added.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

The coach was however positive about the future of the team stating that: “I believe this qualification event in Dakar will serve the Boxers really well in the next qualification series.”

In the last Olympic Games held at in Tokyo in 2020, Ghana’s only medal came in boxing thanks to Samuel Takyi’s efforts which earned him and team Ghana a bronze medal in the Men’s Featherweight.

The Ghanaian boxing team will have another chance to compete in further qualification matches later in November.