type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsFreezy Macbones and all 11 Ghanaian boxers beaten in 2024 Olympic Games...
Sports

Freezy Macbones and all 11 Ghanaian boxers beaten in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The 12 amateur boxers who represented Ghana all failed to make the cut in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Senegal as they succumbed to defeat rendering the efforts of making it to Paris next year unfruitful.

The country had high aspirations of earning a few slots in the international tournament with six boxers from each of the Black Bombers and the Black Hitters, including two foreign-based competitors, Seth Gyimah, better known as Freezy MacBones and Ornella Sathoud.

However, with Freezy Macbones suffering a defeat on Saturday to his Senegale counterpart Seydou Konate, all his teammates have also subsequently lost their bouts to their respective opponents.

Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey was the 12th fighter to suffer defeat losing to Tunisia’s Ala Zidi Eddine in the Flyweight division [51kg]
“All of them are new, except Ornella Sathoud. Sathoud, however, got sick here and affected her performance,” Ofori Asare, the Black Bombers coach said after the game.

“For now, we know that, we have created a good base and our next qualification, it shall be well for us.
“At least, both Boxers who came here are new [Freezy MacBones & Ornella Sathoud], some of them have never been to the African competitions before,” he added.

Popular now
Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

The coach was however positive about the future of the team stating that: “I believe this qualification event in Dakar will serve the Boxers really well in the next qualification series.”

In the last Olympic Games held at in Tokyo in 2020, Ghana’s only medal came in boxing thanks to Samuel Takyi’s efforts which earned him and team Ghana a bronze medal in the Men’s Featherweight.

The Ghanaian boxing team will have another chance to compete in further qualification matches later in November.

TODAY

Saturday, September 16, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.9mph
75 %
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
76 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways