This is the inspiring story of Jackson Freezy Macbones, a former menial worker in Ghana who has turned his fortunes around to become a professional boxer.

Born in Ghana, Freezy Macbones, born Seth Gyimah, left Ghana for the United Kingdom to chase greener pastures.

According to him, when he was in Ghana, he lived in abject poverty, struggling daily to make ends meet. He was into “kponkpon” to survive – KponKpon is a menial job done by unskilled personnel for a daily wage.

Sharing his throwback picture, Freezy Macbones wrote: Life is so funny I still remember when I came to London for the first time .. I was stranded, couldn’t speak good English. A whole lot happened and I ended up sleeping outside. Now am on live

Freezy Mabiones, who made it to the apex of his boxing career, said it could only be God because, when he looks back a few years when he was living in a room without light and had to carry concrete at a construction site before he could eat, he never thought he could make it.

His throwback picture tells the sordid story of his steep rise and the poor state he used to find himself.

Preferring to go by his ring persona, Freezy MacBones, the 31-year-old is poised to turn pro, and he has already enjoyed a stunning career.

His technical knockout ability and his dexterity in the ring have earned him the enviable tag of the “next Mike Tyson.”

Freezy Macbones only began boxing four years ago after arriving from Ghana in 2012, after he was discovered as a raw talent that could be refined into a world-class boxing professional.Freezy Macbones is an amateur boxer who lives in Loughborough Junction, a deprived area of south London. To help the local community, Freezy runs a free daily fitness workshop to which everyone is invited.