French Ambassador praises Black Sherif for his performance at 3 Music Awards

By Qwame Benedict
Blacko performing and Ann Sopie speaking
Blacko and Anne Sophie Ave
Black Sherif aka Blacko has got a lot of Ghanaians applauding him following his spectacular performance at the just ended 3 Music Awards.

During his performance, Black Sherif got water pouring from the skies on him an act that has never been seen in the history of Ghana’s entertainment event.

Following this, a lot of people on social media have shared different views on his performance with the majority of them praising him for the act.

One of such people is the France ambassador to Ghana Anne-Sophie Avé who also reacted after seeing the video trending on social media.

Commenting under the video, she posted ‘amazing’ with a clapping emoji to back it.

See screenshot of her comment below:

Blacko‘s performance till now remains one of the best performances on the night and went home with four(4) awards on the night.

    Source:Ghpage

