“From chop bar to Ghana BAR”: Deputy Minister for Information meets ex drug addict, Abigail

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
In a sudden positive turn of event, Abigail, who used to be a notorious drug addict and drug peddler Kumasi has had what may appear to be a life changing experience after getting an invitation from the Deputy Minister for Information, Madam Fatimatu Abubakar.

In an interview done by +Plus1 TV and posted on their YouTube Chanel, the minister offered to assist the young beautiful lady through rehab and also have her travel to the United States of America.

The honorable minister used the opportunity to talk about her childhood having been born into one of the gang base zones in Kumasi named Moshie Zongo. She stated emphatically that, her love for Kumasi has made her a little biased about issues concerning the locality and would do anything in her power to assist in any way she can to the development of the capital town of the Ashanti Region.

Madam Fatima commended +Plus1 TV for the tremendous work they’re doing in bringing cases like this to the spotlight through their interviews and Channels and urged them to continue doing that for not only her but many eyes are following.

However, she cautioned the youth to be careful of the choices they make in their youthful days as it’ll have huge repercussions on their life be it positive or negative. Citing herself as an example, she added that she used to sell at her mom’s chop bar to these same drug peddlers but didn’t make it deter her from taking her academics and life serious.

She continued by advising her to choose her mentees and friends carefully and have the habit of manifesting positivity into her life. She also asked her to make her relationship with God and the house of God a top priority as the devil finds work for an idle hand.

Watch the full interview below

