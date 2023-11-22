type here...
“From hookup to Mrs” – Lady celebrates boyfriend for rescuing her from ‘ashawo’ life

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A beautiful Nigerian lady has expressed deep gratitude to her boyfriend for being the catalyst behind her decision to retire from prostitution, commonly known as ‘hookup.’

The young lady, whose name wasn’t given took to TikTok to share her inspiring journey from engaging in prostitution to embracing a more constructive and fulfilling life.

The viral video shared on Ghpage TV captures the woman in a hair salon, participating in a popular TikTok trend where users share personal stories by responding to self-reflective questions.

“Who made you stop doing hookup?,” the question read.

In response, she succinctly credited her boyfriend for the positive turn her life has taken.
”My Boyfriend,” the lady said.

