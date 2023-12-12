type here...
“From slay queen to sofo maame”; Wife shows off low-cut her husband did for her after bragging – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A beautiful Nigerian wife has lamented to netizens as audacious husband mistakenly shaves off her hair after bragging that he’s a professional barber.

The cute young couple shared to netizens a day in their adorable lives on how they help out each other.

The young wife needed a haircut to so she can do away with those artificial hairdo and her husband swore that he knew how to barb with professional dexterity.

Shockingly for her, he mistakenly shaved one part of the hair too low, causing him to further trim the hair even lower but that wasn’t a really bad haircut.

Watch the video below

