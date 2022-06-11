- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall crooner Samini has taken to social media to vent his frustration over the decision of a ‘gateman’ to deny him entry.

According to him, the gateman did not allow him access to the University of Ghana campus because he did not have his pass.

As a result, Samini was denied entry.

Sharing a video on social media, Samini explained how frustrated he was considering the fact that the gatemen were not ready to allow him entry regardless of his social status.

He had written:

I have 2 passes,1 for my bikes 1 for cars.Unfortunately, I switched cars and left my pass ..come and see Chirman of gatemen association ooo .Let’s make him popular eeh .The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do all. eventually some sensible security come to beg Chirman for me.

He shared the video below…

Samini also revealed that he is currently a student at the University of Ghana, where he is studying for a degree.