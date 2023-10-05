type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFull Legon level 200 students atopa video trends
News

Full Legon level 200 students atopa video trends

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:

Apparently, the explicit video was first published on Snapchat by an anonymous user.

As seen in the now-viral video, Dorcy filmed herself playing with her vajayjay.

Trending Legon atopa video

In another video, she was happily twerking nakedly.

She told the receiver of the video that she’s very bad at twerking hence he shouldn’t make a mockery out of her poor moves.

In the middle of the video, she can be seen inserting her fingers into her vajayjay.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Rumours suggest that the video was allegedly leaked by one of her numerous lovers – Whom she sent the video to.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, October 5, 2023
Accra
light rain
74.7 ° F
74.7 °
74.7 °
89 %
0.3mph
100 %
Thu
77 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways