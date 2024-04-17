type here...
GhPageFull list of artists who have accused Daddy Lumba of cheating them

By Qwame Benedict
Daddy Lumba has over the years cemented his name in the music industry as a legend following his contribution to the highlife music genre.

Despite being an old gee in the industry, his music resonates with the young and old generations as they mostly centre on themes of love, relationships, and societal issues, earning him a significant following throughout his career.

The highlife musician has been in the industry for decades and has had his share of allegations and accusations against him by his colleague musicians.

One of the main keys in the series of allegations against him is money.

In this article, we take a look at people who have come out publicly to accuse the legendary musician of cheating them.

Great Ampong Vrs Daddy Lumba

Gospel musician Great Ampong and Daddy Lumba used to be best of friends and even went ahead to record a song titled ‘Hosanna’ in 2016 after forming the group ‘Kojo Kojo’.

It said that before they joined forces to be a group, they agreed that the proceeds of the songs they did together were going to be shared amongst them equally.

But on the day the song was launched, the management of Daddy Lumba sneaked to take the money away when Great Ampong was taking pictures with fans.

That was the last time Great Ampong saw the money since he never received a dime from Daddy Lumba.

Fast forward to 2023, Great Ampong came out to call him out again and that started their beef which lasted for a few weeks.

It’s believed that IGP Dampare had to come in for the two musicians to squash their beef.

Source:GhPage

