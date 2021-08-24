- Advertisement -

Last weekend saw Gospel Musician Diana Hamilton going home with the biggest award at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Music Award US.

The event was held in New Jersey, Saturday, August 21, saw great performances from High-Grade Family boss Samini and other seasoned musicians in the industry.

Kumerican rapper Amerado also took home an award on the night as the Hip-hop Artiste of the year with Mr Drew going home with the New Artistebof the year.

See the full list of winners:

Artiste of the year – Diana Hamilton

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Gospel Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton

Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG Music

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Adina

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy

HipHop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year – Amerado

Hiplife Song of the Year – No Dulling (Keche)

Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Behind the Scene)

Afrobeat/Afro Pop Artiste of the Year – KiDi

Afrobeat/Afro Pop Song of the Year – Say Cheese (KiDi)

Group of the Year – Keche

New Artiste of the Year – Mr Drew

US-based Afro Pop Song of the Year – Jay Baba

US-based Afro Pop Artiste – Jamin Beatz

US-based Gospel Song of the Year – Rita Queen

US-based Female Artiste of the Year – Millicent Yankey

US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year – Herty Corgie

US-based Female Vocalist of the Year – Herty Corgie

US-based Rapper of the Year – Nana NYC

US-based Music Video of the year – Millicent Yankey

US-based Best Collaboration of the year – Bra Collins