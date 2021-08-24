Last weekend saw Gospel Musician Diana Hamilton going home with the biggest award at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Music Award US.
The event was held in New Jersey, Saturday, August 21, saw great performances from High-Grade Family boss Samini and other seasoned musicians in the industry.
Kumerican rapper Amerado also took home an award on the night as the Hip-hop Artiste of the year with Mr Drew going home with the New Artistebof the year.
See the full list of winners:
Artiste of the year – Diana Hamilton
Gospel Artiste of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Gospel Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton
Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor
Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG Music
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Adina
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy
HipHop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year – Amerado
Hiplife Song of the Year – No Dulling (Keche)
Highlife Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata (Behind the Scene)
Afrobeat/Afro Pop Artiste of the Year – KiDi
Afrobeat/Afro Pop Song of the Year – Say Cheese (KiDi)
Group of the Year – Keche
New Artiste of the Year – Mr Drew
US-based Afro Pop Song of the Year – Jay Baba
US-based Afro Pop Artiste – Jamin Beatz
US-based Gospel Song of the Year – Rita Queen
US-based Female Artiste of the Year – Millicent Yankey
US-based Gospel Artiste of the Year – Herty Corgie
US-based Female Vocalist of the Year – Herty Corgie
US-based Rapper of the Year – Nana NYC
US-based Music Video of the year – Millicent Yankey
US-based Best Collaboration of the year – Bra Collins