Full List of Head coaches of the Black Stars from 1958 to 2023

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Ghana Football Association has appointed Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

The appointment of Chris Hughton follows the resignation of Otto Addo as the team’s head coach after Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Hughton has been the technical advisor of the Black Stars for the past twelve months.

The new Black Stars coach becomes the 29th coach in history to have been appointed to take charge of the team.

GHPage brings to you the tall list of all the Head Coaches who have taken charge of the Senior National Team from the year 1958 to 2023.

Here is the Tall List of the Coaches- Arranged from 2023 to 1958

2023 –            Chris Hughton (Ghana)

2022 –              Otto Adddo (Ghana)

2021 to 2022 – Milovan Rajevac (Serbia)

2020 to 2021 – CK Akonnor (Ghana)

2017 to 2020– Kwasi Appiah (Ghana)

2014-17          Avram Grant (Israel)

2013-14          Akwasi Appiah (Ghana)

2012-              Akwasi Appiah (Interim)

2011-12           Goran Stevanovic (SERBIA)

2010-11           Akwasi Appiah (Interim)

2008-10          Milovan Rajevac (SERBIA)

2008               Sellas Tetteh (Interim)

2006-08          Claude Le Roy (FRANCE)

2004-06          Ratomir Dujkovi (SERBIA)

2004              Sam Arday (interim)

2004              Mariano Barreto (POR)

2003              Ralf Zumdick (GER)

2003             Burkhard Ziese (GER)

2002              Emmanuel Akwasi Afranie (Ghana)

2002              Milan Ivanovic (SER)

2001-02        Fred Osam-Duodu

2001              Cecil Jones Attuquayefio

2000              Fred Osam-Duodu

1999-2000    Giuseppe Dossena (ITA)

1997-1998     Rinus Israel (NED)

1996-1997     Sam Arday

1996               Ismael Kurtz (BRA)

1995              Petre Gavrilla (RUM)

1994              E.J. Aggrey-Fynn (Ghana)

1993-1994    Jorgen Erik Larsen (DEN)

1993              Fred Osam-Duodu (Ghana)

1992-1993      Otto Pfister (GER)

1990-1992     Burkhard Ziese (GER)

1988-1989     Fred Osam-Duodu

1986-1987     Rudi Gutendorf (GER)

1984              Herbert Addo (Ghana)

1984              Emmanuel Akwasi Afranie (Ghana)

1982-1983    C. K. Gyamfi (Ghana)

1978-1981      Fred Osam-Duodu (Ghana)

1977-1978     O. C. Sampaio (BRA)

1974-1975     Karl Weigang (GER)

1973-1974     Nicolae Nicusor Dumitru (RUM)

1968-1970    Karl Heinz Marotzke (GER)

1967             Carlos Alberto Parreira (BRA)

1963 – 1965   C. K. Gyamfi

1963              József Ember (HUN)

1959-1962     Andreas Sjolberg (SWE)

1958-1959    George Ainsley (ENG)

    Source:GHPAGE

