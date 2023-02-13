Full List of Head coaches of the Black Stars from 1958 to 2023

- Advertisement -

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars.

The appointment of Chris Hughton follows the resignation of Otto Addo as the team’s head coach after Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Hughton has been the technical advisor of the Black Stars for the past twelve months.

The new Black Stars coach becomes the 29th coach in history to have been appointed to take charge of the team.

GHPage brings to you the tall list of all the Head Coaches who have taken charge of the Senior National Team from the year 1958 to 2023.

Here is the Tall List of the Coaches- Arranged from 2023 to 1958

2023 – Chris Hughton (Ghana)

2022 – Otto Adddo (Ghana)

2021 to 2022 – Milovan Rajevac (Serbia)

2020 to 2021 – CK Akonnor (Ghana)

2017 to 2020– Kwasi Appiah (Ghana)

2014-17 Avram Grant (Israel)

2013-14 Akwasi Appiah (Ghana)

2012- Akwasi Appiah (Interim)

2011-12 Goran Stevanovic (SERBIA)

2010-11 Akwasi Appiah (Interim)

2008-10 Milovan Rajevac (SERBIA)

2008 Sellas Tetteh (Interim)

2006-08 Claude Le Roy (FRANCE)

2004-06 Ratomir Dujkovi (SERBIA)

2004 Sam Arday (interim)

2004 Mariano Barreto (POR)

2003 Ralf Zumdick (GER)

2003 Burkhard Ziese (GER)

2002 Emmanuel Akwasi Afranie (Ghana)

2002 Milan Ivanovic (SER)

2001-02 Fred Osam-Duodu

2001 Cecil Jones Attuquayefio

2000 Fred Osam-Duodu

1999-2000 Giuseppe Dossena (ITA)

1997-1998 Rinus Israel (NED)

1996-1997 Sam Arday

1996 Ismael Kurtz (BRA)

1995 Petre Gavrilla (RUM)

1994 E.J. Aggrey-Fynn (Ghana)

1993-1994 Jorgen Erik Larsen (DEN)

1993 Fred Osam-Duodu (Ghana)

1992-1993 Otto Pfister (GER)

1990-1992 Burkhard Ziese (GER)

1988-1989 Fred Osam-Duodu

1986-1987 Rudi Gutendorf (GER)

1984 Herbert Addo (Ghana)

1984 Emmanuel Akwasi Afranie (Ghana)

1982-1983 C. K. Gyamfi (Ghana)

1978-1981 Fred Osam-Duodu (Ghana)

1977-1978 O. C. Sampaio (BRA)

1974-1975 Karl Weigang (GER)

1973-1974 Nicolae Nicusor Dumitru (RUM)

1968-1970 Karl Heinz Marotzke (GER)

1967 Carlos Alberto Parreira (BRA)

1963 – 1965 C. K. Gyamfi

1963 József Ember (HUN)

1959-1962 Andreas Sjolberg (SWE)

1958-1959 George Ainsley (ENG)