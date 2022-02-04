Full List Of Men Rihanna Dated Before Getting Pregnant For ASAP Rocky 

- Advertisement -

Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty NH dated close to 10 men before meeting her current boyfriend ASAP Rocky and deciding to get prevent for him.

Rihanna at 33 has eventually decided to settle down after long years of dating several men and superstars…most of these relationships ended abruptly with a lot of controversies.

Who are these men that Rihanna dated before meeting rapper ASAP Rocky:

1, Chris Brown

Rihanna and singer Chris Brown dated from 2007 to 2009. Their relationship ended after Chris Brown was accused of physically abusing Rihanna.

Although their romance reignited in 2013, it was short-lived.

2, Matt Kemp

Rihanna dated professional baseball player Matt Kemp in 2010 after he failed relationship with Chris Brown

Shortly after Matt Kemp revealed that he was dating Rihanna, the two split in December of the same year due to personal reasons.

3, Karim Benzema

There were rumours in 2015 that Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema was going out with Rihanna. In fact, it was confirmed by E-News, that the two were dating after Rihanna had asserted that Karim Benzema was her perfect fit.

4, Lewis Hamilton

In August 2015, Rihanna was seen on a vacation with Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton in Barbados.

However, their brewing romance ended abruptly due to personal reasons even after they were seen in a lovey-dovey moment at the Oak nightclub inside New York.

5, Travis Scott

Although Rihanna and Travis Scott kept their relationship private, they were seen making out at the New York Fashion Week Party in September 2015 which confirmed rumours.

Their romance was short-lived.

6, Drake

Drake has always admired Rihanna since he was 22 and has not shied away from confessing his truest feelings for her.

In 2016, Drake fulfilled one of his fantasies by dating Rihanna. However, the promising relationship ended shortly after 2 months.

7, Leonardo DiCaprio

Rumours had it in 2016 that ‘Titanic’ actor Leonardo DiCaprio was dating Rihanna.

This was after the two were reportedly seen kissing at a nightclub. However, the two never made public statements about their relationship since they were perceived as friends.

8, Hassan Jamel

Rihanna dated Saudi Businessman Hassan Jamel for over three years. In 2020, their relationship came to an end.

Per reports, Rihanna had confessed that she was madly in love with Hassan and even got him to meet his mother.

Well, it didn’t work out as planned and in November 2020, weeks after splitting with Hassan, she started dating her current boyfriend ASAP Rocky.