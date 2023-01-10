Full list of smartphones WhatsApp will no longer work on 2023

More than 49 older models of smartphones will no longer support WhatsApp in 2023.

This is because the operating software on these devices is obsolete and could not be updated any further.

For instance, iPhone ruining on older software like iOS 10 or 11 will no longer have the instant messaging app work on it.

Note these affected devices are older models which are most probably not as popular but still have millions of users.

Check out the smartphones that WhatsApp will no longer work on: