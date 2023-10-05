type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleFull Video of Singer and Rapper Sexyy Red's Leaked Bedroom Tape
Lifestyle

Full Video of Singer and Rapper Sexyy Red’s Leaked Bedroom Tape

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Trending number one with 42.3K posts on X at the time of publishing is the leaked video of American Singer and Rapper Janae Nierah Wherry, known professionally as Sexyy Red.

The viral video captures the singer crossed and enjoying some heavy bangs from a gentleman whose face did not show in the video.

The short clip as shared on the X sees the singer helpless as she enjoys the long and thick ‘joystick’ thrusting her in full pleasure.

The video after it surfaced online (it was first shared by Sexyy Red on her Instagram Story) has garnered massive attention.

Netizens who have chanced on the clip have shared their 2 cents on it, with a few saying that Sexyy Red is boring in bed.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She could have also proved her power in bed just like how she displays energy on stage when performing.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO HERE: https://t.me/ghpageofficial/20006

READ ALSO: Singer Sexyy Red leaks her bedroom video on her Instagram story – WATCH

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Thursday, October 5, 2023
Accra
heavy intensity rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
2.2mph
75 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
78 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways