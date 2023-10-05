type here...
Lifestyle

Singer Sexyy Red leaks her bedroom video on her Instagram story – WATCH

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:

American rapper and singer, Janae Nierah Wherry, known professionally as Sexyy Red is currently trending on X for the wrong reasons.

The popular singer in the last few hours has caused her own ‘downfall’ after sharing a video of herself getting intimate in bed with a man on her Instagram story.

In the trending video, the American rapper and singer enjoyed some in-and-out thrusting as she pleasured herself by moaning.

Realizing she had messed up by sharing the sensitive footage on her page 2.2M IG page quickly deleted it.

But some gifted fast hands were able to download and share across social media.

Due to our policies, we can’t share the video here, however you can keep searching on social media. You may chance on it.

Source:GHPAGE

