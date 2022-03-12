type here...
News

Videos and photos from the funeral service of JOY FM Manager, Late Elvis Quarshie

By Albert
Elvis Koku Kwashie, Joy Brands’ late General Manager, had his funeral and burial ceremonies today, March 12.

The event took place in the forecourt of Accra’s State House.

The deceased’s mother, wife, and children, as well as representatives from Multimedia Group Limited, former President John Mahama, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and the Church of Pentecost, read tributes.

Mr Elvis Kwashie passed away on December 28, 2021. After a brief illness, he died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Photos and videos from the funeral service grounds are included below:

