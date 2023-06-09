“I still have a connection with Funny Face, he didn’t accuse me” – Baby Mama Vanessa Nicole

- Advertisement -

The baby Mama of Funny Face has once again dropped statements aftermath of her viral interview with Actor Kwaku Manu on his Agressive Interview Platform on Youtube.

Following the interview, Ghanaians have blasted her for trying to find her way back into the life of the comic actor who nearly lost his sanity over her.

However, Vanessa Nicole landed a series of jabs on Ghanaians criticizing her for publicly revealing that she’ll be more than happy if the comedian gives her a second chance.

Vanessa emphasized the importance of watching the entire interview before forming opinions and taking sides accusing netizens of being ignorant and speaking anyhow.

Well, Vanessa has once again made a bold statement in her latest LIVE on social media.

According to Vanessa, any rational person would understand her desire to reconcile with the father of her children, especially considering the special connection they shared.

She said that she is convinced that she and Funny Face had a special relationship that was unbreakable by anyone.

Vanessa asserted that her friendship with Funny Face went beyond what people were aware of.

The fact that they were parents to three kids, she emphasized, played a huge role in her decision-making.

Vanessa urged her critics to consider the deeper connection that still existed between Funny Face and herself, even if mistakes were made in the past.

She highlighted the love Funny Face had for their children and stressed the importance of nurturing that bond.

“I am not a hypocrite. Nana Yaw did not accuse me of harming him anywhere. I am not foolish; I am a mother.

Most of you won’t comprehend my situation. Between Nana Yaw and myself, we faced challenges, and people failed to understand the context of the interview.

But let me make one thing clear. We have three beautiful children together—three solid kids! No one in their right mind would condemn my decision to want to reconcile with him.

There is a significant difference between a man you date and a man you have children with, let alone twins and our youngest, Tawiah.”