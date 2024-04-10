- Advertisement -

He rose to fame garnering the title ‘Children President’. He was loved by all even by a kid born fresh and kicking.

Yes, that was how viral he was. He became very powerful and impactful not only on kids but adults at large.

Funny Face, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng has faced a serious nosedive in his fame and career leading to indelible predicaments that have in a way soiled his image.

Funny Face has faced life and it has dealt with him bitterly. He has gone to prison over her family affairs and since then has not been the guy we know him to be.

God will help him. He will rise again. There’s more to say but we’ll save those details for another time.

Meantime, after being detained for weeks following his recent car accident, Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face has been released on bail. He was arrested over a gruesome accident.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on March 24, 2024, when Funny Face’s Hyundai Atos car was involved in an accident that resulted in injuries to approximately five people.

As a result of the accident, Funny Face was arrested and held in jail to facilitate investigations into the matter.

However, there has been a new development, with Funny Face being granted bail for 120,000 cedis.

Richard Kojo Nyarko, the head of the Legal Affairs Desk at Joy FM, shared this information.

During the midday news, he reported that Funny Face appeared before the Kasoa-Akweley district court, where an in-camera hearing took place, resulting in the grant of bail.

Providing an update on the condition of the accident victims, Mr. Richard stated, “Police prosecutors also tell us that four of the victims of the accident are responding to treatment, so they have been discharged. The other one is currently recuperating.”

Just after his bail, the popular comic actor went to the sea to perform a self-cleaning ritual while praying to God for a new Life and New Grace to start over again.

In a video making rounds, the actor entered the sea, knelt and washed himself while praying with great emotions.

According to him, this move is to show that he has regretted everything that has transpired on a bad note and thus needed to cleanse himself to start afresh.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW