Funny Face ex-wife shows off new baby bump
Entertainment

Funny Face ex-wife shows off new baby bump

By Qwame Benedict
Funny Face with ex-wife Nana Adwoa Elizabeth
Funny Face and Nana Adwoa
According to her baby bump images on the internet, Elizabeth Nana Adwoa Ntim, the former wife of Funny Face, is expecting a child.

The police officer has been seen displaying her baby bump in online images.

Nana Adwoa married a man named Eric Adjei on July 28, 2021, after her divorce from Funny Face.

Funny Face cursed her after her marriage, saying she would never be able to conceive and give birth.

Nana Adwoa was cursed by the comedian with barrenness.

Nana Adwoa’s extremely pregnant images have surfaced on the internet in April 2022.

See the screenshot below:

Nana Adwoa baby bump
Nana Adwoa 1
Nana Adwoa 2

Congratulations to her.

    Source:Ghpage

