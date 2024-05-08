type here...
Funny Face is no longer my best friend – Kalybos

By Qwame Benedict
Comedian Kalybos has openly disclosed that he is no longer a best friend to his colleague Funny Face.

Readers will remember that Funny Face and Kalybos got into a beef years ago with some people claiming it was because of a woman.

But in a recent interview on Onua FM Kalybos has explained his side of the fight stating that everything is good between them.

According to Kalybos, in as much as he has no issue with Funny Face, they are not as close as they used to be before.

He said: “It’s not that we’re no longer friends. Certain situations toughen you, and not everyone who enters your life is meant to stay. It’s best not to cling to what should not remain. We haven’t met recently, but certain events reveal who should be near you. So, there’s no tension.” 

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

