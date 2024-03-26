One in coma – Here’s what happened to Funny Face in court today after hitting 5 while drunk driving (Video)

- Advertisement -

Funny Face was caught up in the news two days ago after hitting 5 people with his Hyundai saloon car while under the influence of alcohol.

Earlier reports that went viral on social media following the tragic incident alleged that one perished on the spot.

It was also said that Funny Face was drunk hence upon reaching Kakraba Junction, he ran into a woman, 2 kids and two guys who were seated on their motorbikes.

However, per our checks, no one died from Funny Face’s car accident as initially suggested by an eye witness who spoke to newsmen.

The woman who was hit, alongside the two children (a boy and a girl), was their grandmother who was taking care of her daughter’s children. Her daughter happens to be a nurse.

After spending two days in counter-back, the comic actor was sent to Kasoa District Court today and has been remanded for two weeks behind cells.

Funny Face will re-appear before the court on Monday 8th April 2024.

According to reports, one of the victims of Funny’s Face’s accident is currently in coma.

Recall that in October 2021, the Kaneshie Magistrate Court committed the comedian to a mental facility for mental examination.

This followed his arrest for threatening to kill the mother of his twins and later commit suicide.

The accused had used his Instagram account to issue the threat and insulted some other individuals in the same video which has landed him in trouble again.

Funny Face was charged with one count of threat of death and has had his plea reserved pending a report on his mental