Actor Funny Face has declared his intention to conduct a DNA test on all his daughters with his ex-wife Vanessa.

The comic actor came to this conclusion after a netizen commented on his post advising him to forget about Vannessa and move on.

According to the netizen, Funny Face should ask himself why is his baby mama preventing him from seeing his daughters and how long it took her to start a new relationship.

He posted: “……Sit down and ask yourself why she’s preventing you from seeing the kids … women are captor doing anything oo.. as she dawg you nu … how long did she take to start seeing a different man?”

In response to the comment from the netizen, Funny Face replied that DNA will prove everything.

Sharing the post, he warned that if he is not the father of his daughters, the whole country would dance for him if the result came out.

