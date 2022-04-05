- Advertisement -

Funny Face has promised to remain single and abstain from sex until further notice, after battling severe depression following his bitter ordeal with women.

The comic was once married to Elizabeth Ntim in a marriage that broke down in 2017. He then entered into a new relationship with Vanessa Nicole, with whom he shares three children.

Funny Face and his baby mama shockingly became arch-rivals overnight who washed their dirty linens in public as their relationship broke down beyond repair.

After undergoing several medical examinations and rehabilitation, Funny Face has now turned over a new leaf.

Speaking in an interview with Delay, Funny said he intends to focus on comedy, acting, music and every other thing that brings him fulfilment asides from women.

“For now, I don’t intend to get involved with any woman. I will be celibate and focus on other things. Things that revolve around my career,” he said when he appeared on the Delay Show.

After sharing his recovery story, Delay said urged him rather build a stronger relationship with God and rediscover himself in other fields.

“From all that has happened to you so far, your main triggers are women. I am not saying that don’t go in for a woman but all I’m saying is that on your road to self-actualization and discovery, you need to spend time with God and find out what makes you alive again.

“I witnessed your beginnings and I know the grace that you carry. You have a second chance at life. I am saying this because you could have died. Not everyone who went through what you went through would have survived. I’m so happy that you’re here,” she stated.