News

Fuse ODG handcuffed, mishandled & dragged out of his car by UK Police Officer – VIDEO

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Nana Richard Abiona, better known by his stage name Fuse ODG in a viral video is seen being mishandled by UK Police Officer.

Apparently, Fuse ODG has been violently handcuffed and dragged out of his car by some UK police in Brixton who claimed they could smell ‘cannabis’ from his car.

In the video going viral, Fuse could be seen resisting the violent act of the officers but he was eventually overpowered.

Fuse ODG was in the car with a business partner when the incident occurred. The officers later searched the car and found no drugs, hence, leaving the artiste and his friends to go.

The details of the event were disclosed by Fuse ODG after he posted a video of the incident on his social media pages.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This incident took place a few months back on 28th Feb 2023 but he shared moments ago to prove a point.

The Ghanaian-British artist is describing the incident as racial profiling by the UK law enforcers.

Meanwhile, according to the officers, they forcefully handcuffed Fuse ODG at that moment to prevent him from harming himself.

    Source:GHPAGE

