GhPageSports"Future GFA President"; Yaw Dabo teaches players about respect on and off...
Sports

“Future GFA President”; Yaw Dabo teaches players about respect on and off the field – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Multiple award winning Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo has warmed hearts with a video of himself giving some valuable lifetime advice to his players at the Dabo Soccer Academy.

The football enthusiast was captured teaching the young boys how to address their colleagues and others with respect and courtesy.

In the video, Yaw Dabo could be seen demonstrating how to avoid using harsh or insulting words.

He also urged the boys to be humble and grateful for the opportunity to play football and learn while they are at the academy.

